The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke proudly announces the recipients of its 2021 Scholarship Program for high school seniors graduating from San Manuel High School and high school seniors residing in Oracle and Catalina graduating from Canyon Del Oro and Ironwood Ridge High School. These scholarships are primarily made possible by the Fore For Kids Golf Tournament, which has been the major club fundraiser since 1997, as well as funds donated specifically for scholarships. $2,000 Scholarships are awarded for students planning to attend a two-year or four-year college or university.
Rotary scholarships of $2,000 were awarded to Genesis Dietz, San Manuel High School; Josephine Taylor, Canyon Del Oro High School; Desirae Guisa, San Manuel High School; and Evan Apuron, San Manuel High School.
Also, the A. T. Barr Memorial Scholarship was established this year to honor a Rotary member lost earlier this year, who was dedicated to service within the club and supporting the community needs. This is a two-year scholarship of $2,500 per year for a student attending a four-year college or university. For this first year, the scholarship is awarded to Victoria Zarzuela, a graduate of San Manuel High School.
Leslie Hawkins has been serving as the head of the Scholarship Committee for many years. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke thanks Leslie for her dedication to finding exemplary recent graduates in our area so that we can help brighten their futures in the workplace. In the 2021n to 2022 Rotary year, Leslie takes the helm of the SaddleBrooke Rotary Foundation as its president.
Rotary International is the world’s largest volunteer organization which is located in more countries than the Red Cross. Rotary members meet regularly for interesting programs and networking and gather in friendship to help with projects which make a difference locally, regionally, and globally. We also have social gatherings in the homes of our members.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to people who work or reside in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and the surrounding area. We are currently meeting in the Board Room of the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Each Thursday at 11:15 a.m. we gather for a delicious meal, fellowship and an interesting program. If this sounds of interest to you, we’d love to have you visit our club and get to know our friendly members. If you would like more information or you would like to visit our Rotary Club, please call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.