The Tucson Chapter of the Military Officers Of America Association (MOAA) held its monthly membership meeting at the Vivace Restaurant on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Also attending were members of the SaddleBrooke-based Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter.
LTC John A. Devine Scholarship Fund award certificates were presented to two ROTC students, one Air Force and one Navy, attending the University of Arizona. The Cadet and Midshipman shared their career aspirations, and their Detachment Commanders/Instructions provided updates on their respective programs at the University of Arizona.
Each recipient was selected by their Commanders/Instructors based on: Leadership; Academic Record; Contributions to the ROTC Program, the University and community engagement; and commitment to military service. Through the scholarships, MOAA honors the memory of LTC John A. Devine, US Army, Retired.
The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veterans association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.
The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter is part of the Tucson MOAA and encompasses Northwest Tucson, including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Sun City. For additional information about CMSC, contact President CAPT Chuck Vaughan by email at chuck.vaughan@comcast.net. Those interested in joining can contact Membership Chair LTJG David Bull via email at maybull23@aol.com.