The Tucson Chapter of the Military Officers of America Association (MOAA) held its April monthly membership meeting at the Vivace Restaurant on Thursday, April 28. Also attending were members of the SaddleBrooke-based Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter (CMSC).

LTC John A. Devine Scholarship Fund awards, and student recognition certificates, were presented to ROTC students in the Army, Air Force and Navy programs at the University of Arizona. The Cadets and Midshipmen shared their career aspirations, and their Detachment Commanders/Instructions provided updates on their respective programs at the University of Arizona.

Each recipient was selected by their Commanders/Instructors based on: Leadership; Academic Record; Contributions to the ROTC Program, the University and community engagement; and commitment to military service. Through the scholarships, MOAA honors the memory of LTC John A. Devine, US Army, Retired.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Tucson MOAA President, COL William Wojciechowski, concluded the meeting by commenting, “It is good to know that our country is in good hands for the next 20-years.”

The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veterans association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.

The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter is part of the Tucson MOAA and encompasses Northwest Tucson, including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Sun City. For additional information about CMSC, contact President CAPT Chuck Vaughan at chuck.vaughan@comcast.net. Those interested in joining can contact Membership Chair LTJG David Bull at maybull23@aol.com. See our new website. Go to https://tucsonmoaa.org.