If you have recently tried to go to the SaddleBag Notes website to read stories— or even tried to submit your own article and photos online, you probably noticed our SaddleBag Notes website (https://tucson.com/saddlebag) had become entirely unavailable. The website is now back up and running, including the submission page, (https://speedway.tucson.com/pubs/saddlebag/) where you can submit your stories and pictures. Please input your future, up-coming submissions through the submissions page.
This past month I have received quite a few emails about the website not being available and want to thank our article-writers of the SaddleBrooke community for patiently utilizing a work-around while the SaddleBag Notes website and online submissions page is unavailable. You all ROCK!!