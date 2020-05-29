The Patrol Mission Statement:
Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA#1 by securing the assets of the Association and safeguard its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
Do I need to carry an ID?
Contrary to a Security element, Patrol works only within the parameters of the definition of the meaning of the word ‘safeguard’ to maintain, uphold, preserve, and look after.
In looking after the residents, Officers have encountered some disturbing facts. In the past six months, there have been serious incidents and accidents where locating a resident’s next of kin has not only affected that family, but has had a very frustrating impact to the responding Patrol Officers.
Simply, there have been too many instances when the elapsed time between a need to locate an outside party and they are located, has been impaired due to no information or information which has not been updated.
For example, do you know for sure that your unit, lot number, and/or telephone numbers are complete and accurate?
Your Patrol maintains an Emergency Notification File on residents who have taken the time to fill out this important document. It lists who we should contact should an accident befall one of our residents and we need to notify their nearest relative or family member. You can obtain a form currently from the Patrol Office next to the Activity Center or online from the HOA-1 website. Once the Administration office is cleared for opening, the forms are available there as well.
Are you one of those drivers, walkers, joggers, bikers who go out without any identification?
At the minimum please at least carry your Saddlebrooke Resident ID card.
Golf Cart Registration
I am pleased to report that we have achieved my goal of over 400 golf cart registration forms. Current count is 406. A great turnout by our residents for this program. If you have not done so yet, please come to the Patrol Office or Pro Shop to get your registration form and sticker for your cart. Thank you!
April Traffic
A driver became confused and proceeded to drive down the golf cart path on the east side of the clubhouse and came to a halt in front of the Patrol Office. Vehicle and driver were success fully rerouted to the street without injury or property damage.