The SaddleBrooke Bereavement Group is now back to regular meetings. In person meetings were suspended for over a year due to the pandemic but have now been resumed since July.
The group meets every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm in the Coyote Room on the lower level of HOA-1. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines are followed, which indicate that masks are optional for those fully vaccinated but required for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Anyone in SaddleBrooke who is dealing with grief that is associated with a death in the family is welcome to attend. For questions please contact Dolores at (520) 825-8980 or Pat at (520) 825-7920.