On a cool and crisp Sunday afternoon in February (very reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands), about 30 Saddlebrooke residents and their guests gathered for a Scotch Tasting accompanied by Scottish Nibbles. This event was a Fixed Price Event that guests purchased at the Oracle Foundation Gala last October. The Foundation supports the Pre-School at Mountain Vista Elementary in the Oracle School District and holds a Gala each year to raise funds for this very important and inspiring cause.
Attendees said they loved the atmosphere, the scotch, the food and the opportunity to meet and share the fun with new neighbors. Repeatedly guests asked that a similar event be slated for next year. Several guests speculated that the Scottish belief that there is “no such thing as a bad single malt scotch” was indeed true. The tasting was held at the home of Allan Lyon and Maria Menconi, former President of the Oracle Schools Foundation. The Foundation is deeply grateful for the support of the OSF Champions who attended this event and the fall Galas held for the past five years.
Four magnificent Scotches were tasted: a Glenmorangie, a Balvenie, an Auchentoshan and the Peat Monster. The Scotches covered the Geography of Scotland from the Highlands to Speyside to the lowlands and the Isle of Islay. Scottish Nibbles including Scotch Eggs, Oatcakes, Salmon, Cream Cheese and Capers, Scottish Beef, Prosciutto and Fig, Prosciutto and Pear along with delicious desserts like Chocolate and Toffee Shortbread and Flourless Chocolate Cake elevated the tasting to a celebration of food as well. Saddlebrooke Residents and Oracle Schools Foundation Champions Larry Crum, Gary Spies and Allan Lyon accompanied by Chris Dimit, Oro Valley Resident and Oracle Schools Foundation Champion, were Scotch aficionados in chief, as they poured and explained each Scotch and the Nibbles that accompanied the tastings. The Nibbles were created by chefs extraordinaire, Oracle Schools Foundation Vice President Chris Crum, and Oracle Schools Foundation Champions Gayle Hosek Spies and Carol Dimit. The event adjourned with the gentlemen enjoying Scotch and Cigars on the patio as the ladies gathered inside to listen to Tucson harpist Lorna Govier, who played Celtic music throughout the event.
This year, on Sunday, October 25, the Oracle Schools Foundation will again hold their Gala and more delightful community events such as this one will be available to purchase and enjoy. All are welcome to attend and become Champions of the Oracle Schools Foundation. All funds raised at the event go towards supporting the Oracle Schools’ Pre-School. The events are donated by the residents and creators who put them together. Please plan to participate so that you have an opportunity to purchase and enjoy celebrations such as this one over the fall, winter and spring months in our beautiful community.