Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) funds a grant to provide first graders at Ray Elementary School in Kearny, Arizona with a wooden bookcase and two new books. The funding also provides for each child to receive two additional books in second and again in third grade to store on their bookcase. Many high school students report that they are still using the bookcase they received in first grade. This program is especially important in a community where many children live in homes without books.

For many years, the Rotary Club of Kearny helped to finance and construct the bookcases. When the Rotary Club backed away from the program, SBCO worked with local woodworking/shop class students to built the bookcases. Then, prisoners in Florence were paid to build them. Now, for the past three-years, members of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Wood Workers Club have volunteered their talent and time to build the bookcases.

The club members worked 80-hours at the Ranch woodshop to build 31 bookcases that were delivered in May to delighted students. SBCO is grateful to the residents of SaddleBrooke Ranch who so generously contribute their skills and resources to support this and other SBCO programs.