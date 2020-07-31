Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SBCO was unable to host its annual volunteer appreciation party and board election vote. In June, SBCO members were asked to vote, via email, to approve the proposed slate of candidates. The elected Board of Directors for 2020-21 includes:
- Steve Groth, President
- Denise Anthony, Executive Vice President
- Marcia Van Ommeran, Recording Secretary
- Cheryl Smith, Recording Secretary
- Karen Green, Corresponding Secretary
- Camille Esterman, Treasurer
- Esther Moen, Assistant Treasurer
- Melanie Stout, Vice President Kids’ Closet
- Jan Olsson, Vice President Kids’ Closet
- Denise Anthony, Vice President Education
- Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Director Communications
- Sandy Seppala, Director Membership
- Sandy Miller, Director Membership
- George Nersesian, Director Scholarship Endowment Program
- Trish Parker, Director Special Events
- Beth Fedor, Director Special Events
- Vivian Errico, Director Teen Closet
- Ann Coziahr, Golden Goose Representative