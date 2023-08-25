In celebration of our 25th anniversary, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) interviewed some of our long-time volunteers. Their memories of our early days help document the effort required to start and sustain an all-volunteer non-profit organization. Initially, volunteers had to focus on raising money, no small task in and of itself. Initially, the funds were raised to provide kids with school clothing and shoes. Then volunteers gathered food donations and worked to raise awareness about the needs of residents in nearby communities. It was hard work, often with little money raised despite spending long hours organizing a fundraiser. However, over time their persistence paid off. Word spread, more volunteers joined the cause, and sufficient funds were raised to expand existing programs and add new ones.

SBCO has come a long way over the past two and a half decades. It’s good to recall that hundreds of volunteers contributed countless hours of time and their various talents to build what has become an organization that every year makes a difference in the lives of thousands of kids with programs that feed, clothe, enrich and educate.

We deeply appreciate the many hours of videotaping and editing provided by Steve Weiss. We literally could not have completed this project without his time and expertise. And we owe a debt to the volunteers who agreed to be videotaped and take us on a journey down memory lane. To view interviews with some of our “pioneers,” please visit the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@Saddlebrookecommunityuutreach.