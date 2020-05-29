Each year SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s (SBCO) Education Committee receives applications from local high school seniors for college scholarships. After the applications are received, committee members review each student's financial situation, high school transcript, activities, an essay about personal and professional goals and letters of recommendation.
Usually, committee members conduct a personal interview to select the scholarship recipients. This year’s school closures due to COVID-19 eliminated this aspect of the selection process. The committee received 29 applications and awarded 19 scholarships. 15 were for four-year degrees and the remaining four were for two-year degrees.
One of this year’s scholarship recipients is Aaron Azevedo, who graduated with a 4.0 GPA, making him first in his class at Ray High School. In addition to being a member of the National Honor Society, playing first-chair trumpet in band and holding Life Rank in the Boy Scouts of America, he is active in many community projects. Aaron plans to major in astronomy at Northern Arizona University( NAU) with the goal of someday working for NASA.
He noted, “I have always been infatuated with other worldly things. Teri Varley taught three of the science classes I took in high school. She encouraged my interests and kept me engaged with each subject.” Aaron chose NAU based on a Lumberjack Scholarship that covers his tuition and acceptance in the school’s honors college program. The SBCO four-year scholarship will help to pay for his room and board.
This year applications were received from students attending the following high schools:
- Canyon del Oro in Oro Valley
- Ironwood Ridge in Oro Valley
- Mammoth/San Manuel
- Hayden in Winkelman
- Miami
- Ray in Kearney
- Superior
Scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year plan to attend these institutions of higher education:
- Northern Arizona University (7)
- University of Arizona (5)
- Arizona State University (3)
- Central Arizona College (3)
- Eastern Arizona College (1)
Students attending two-year colleges receive a $1,500 per year scholarship while those attending four-year institutions receive $3,000 per year. If a student earns a minimum 2.0 GPA while registered as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, the scholarship continues until a two- or four-year degree is completed. If a student's tuition and other expenses are otherwise covered, SBCO will pay for a computer, parking passes and other school-related expenses to offer the maximum benefit from the scholarship