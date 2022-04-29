Each year SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s (SBCO) Education Committee receives applications from local high school seniors for college scholarships. After the applications are received, committee members review each student's financial situation, high school transcript, activities, an essay about personal and professional goals and letters of recommendation. Committee members then conduct a personal interview to select the scholarship recipients. This year, the committee received 39 applications (an increase of 39 percent over 2021) and awarded 33 undergraduate scholarships. Twenty-six were for four-year degrees and the remaining seven were for two-year degrees. Approximately 82 percent of applicants received scholarships.

In addition, this year the Education Committee awarded three scholarships to graduate students accepted into dentistry, clinical psychology and journalism programs. One of these students was awarded $1,500 per semester for up to four semesters. T he other two scholarships were financed from the interest earned on the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund and were awarded as $6,00 one-time grants. This fall a total of 94 students will be supported by SBCO scholarships.

Students attending two-year colleges receive a $1,500 per year scholarship while those attending four-year institutions receive $3,000 per year. If a student earns a minimum 2.0 GPA while registered as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, the scholarship continues until a two- or four-year degree is completed. If a student's tuition and other expenses are otherwise covered, SBCO will pay for other school-related expenses to offer the maximum benefit from the scholarship. If a student receiving a two-year degree wishes to continue in a four-year program, a second $3,000 a year scholarship may be awarded.