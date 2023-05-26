Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s (SBCO) Education Committee receives applications from local high school seniors for college scholarships. After the applications are received, committee members review each student’s financial situation, high school transcript, activities, an essay about personal and professional goals and letters of recommendation. Committee members then conduct a personal interview to select the scholarship recipients. This year, the committee received 62 applications and awarded 53 undergraduate scholarships to students from eight high schools. Thirty-five of the scholarships were for four-year degrees and 17 were for two-year degrees. For comparison purposes, in 2022 the committee received 39 applications and awarded 32 scholarships, 26 for four-year degrees and seven for two-year degrees.

In addition, this year the Education Committee awarded three scholarships to graduate students accepted into criminal justice, occupational therapy and clinical psychology programs. These scholarships were financed from the interest earned on the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund and were awarded as $4,000 or $5,00 one-time grants.

As of this fall, students attending two-year colleges receive a $1,800 per year scholarship while those attending four-year institutions receive $3,600 per year. Previously these amounts were $1,500 and $3,000. If a student earns a minimum 2.0 GPA while registered as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, the scholarship continues until a two- or four-year degree is completed. If a student’s tuition and other expenses are otherwise covered, SBCO will pay for other school-related expenses to offer the maximum benefit from the scholarship. If a student receiving a two-year degree wishes to continue in a four-year program, a second $3,600 a year scholarship may be awarded.