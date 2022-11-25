In April 2022, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) awarded two graduate school scholarships funded by the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. These are the first scholarships granted using the interest earned on the Endowment Fund account. Both of the scholarships are for graduate school students who also received SBCO scholarships for their undergraduate degrees.

Allison Martinez graduated from Superior High School with a 4.0 grade point average. Due, in part, to her academic achievements and extensive community service, she was awarded first place at the Arizona State Leadership Conference three-years in a row and won a Gold Medal at the National Student Leadership Conference. She became certified in First Aid, CPR and AED and worked part-time as a lifeguard while she was going to school. After attending Central Arizona Community College, Allison enrolled at Grand Canyon University. She said, “It’s been an honor to be a recipient of the SBCO Scholarship. It is worth far more than its monetary value. It has allowed me to be a student in the rigorous, yet highly rewarding pre-medicine program at Grand Canyon University. The scholarship has taken some of the financial burden off my shoulders.” Allison was accepted by five dental schools and decided to attend the University California – Los Angeles School of Dentistry and applied for another SBCO scholarship. She stated, “This scholarship would provide immense support in lessening my financial stress, and thus allow me to better prepare for my future as an oral healthcare provider. I plan on continuing to serve my community as a dental clinician, just as the community has supported me along my journey. I am also thankful for the tremendous support and encouragement I have received during these past few years from the SBCO scholarship committee and my liaison, Ms. Susan Schweitzer. May you all be blessed beyond measure, for your efforts have certainly made a positive impact on myself and several other individuals.” Allison’s was granted a $6,000 scholarship for her dental school studies at UCLA.

Katerina Frye has a passion for writing. She is a published author and completed her undergraduate degree as an English and Psychology major at Johns Hopkins University. In addition to graduating from high school with a 4.0 grade point average, she was active in community youth services, volunteered at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop and received the National High School Presidential Service Award. With respect to her college major, Katerina said, “Writing does not stitch an aorta closed or produce the latest gadget and it rarely yields tangible benefits, but writing unravels the human spirit and speaks to all its horrors and wonders. Pursuing a path as a writer is a noble pursuit. I will not save lives, but maybe, just maybe, I can help them.” She is now attending graduate school at New York University’s School of Creative Writing as a journalism major. As for her SBCO scholarships, Katerina addeds, “I am so thankful for SBCO’s commitment to helping students. Their generous scholarship has allowed me to attend the schools of my dreams, where I can pursue my passion for learning. My career goal is to work for an esteemed news outlet or magazine company. The future is exciting, and I am ready for it.” Katerina was awarded a $6,000 scholarship to support her journalism studies at NYU.

If you would like to help other deserving students reach their educational and professional goals, consider contributing to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. All contributions to the Endowment Fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.) The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.

Tax-Deductible Donations Can be Made Any of These Four Ways

A personal check – send directly to CFSA – made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.

A distribution from your IRA to CFSA — for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.

In-kind contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).

Send Donations To

The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona, SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, 5049 E Broadway, Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711

For more information, send an email to sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org

or call the SBCO office at 520-825-3302.