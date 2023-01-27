Once again Jacqueline and Patrick Fancher took a chance and hosted a casino night for their SaddleBrooke Ranch neighbors. As with their party in 2022, their goal was to have fun with friends while raising money for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO).

Jacqueline and Patrick, moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch in October 2020 from Hollister, California, were first inspired to host a fundraiser after attending an SBCO information meeting held at the Ranch. As Jacqueline said, “Giving back adds purpose to my life.”

For this year’s casino night, the Fancher’s hired Phoenix-based Diamond Dave’s Casino Events and hosted 40 people. Each guest contributed $20 for $100 in gambling chips, of which 100 percent was donated to SBCO. Even those who did not gamble donated to the cause. This year, the event raised $3,305.

Patrick and Jacqueline want to thank all of their SaddleBrooke Ranch pals for making this fundraiser a success. Both Jacqueline and Patrick said, “Like last year, We had a good time hosting this fundraiser.” And SBCO thanks the Fancher’s for helping to support our efforts to provide local kids with opportunities to succeed.