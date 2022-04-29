SBCO’s board of directors for 2022-23 includes (BACK ROW, FROM LEFT) Karen Green, Steve Sahl, Jeannine Grippo, Linda Richter, Ed Barnes and Michelle Schroeder, (MIDDLE ROW, FROM LEFT), Andrea Stephens, Eileen Hansen, Marcia Van Ommeran, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Vivian Enrico, Betty Ryan, and Cheryl Smith, (SEATED, FROM LEFT) Camille Esterman, Ann Coziahr, Denise Anthony and George Nersesian.

On Monday, April 11 at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2022-23.

The members of the new board include:

  • President – Denise Anthony
  • Executive Vice President – Ann Coziahr
  • Recording Secretaries – Cheryl Smith and Marcia Van Ommeran
  • Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green
  • Treasurer – Camille Esterman
  • Assistant Treasurer – Jeannine Grippo
  • Vice Presidents Education – Linda Richter and Steve Sahl
  • Vice President Kids’ Closet – Michelle Schroeder
  • Directors of Scholarship Endowment – George Nersesian and Ed Barnes
  • Directors of Teen Closet – Vivian Enrico and Eileen Hansen
  • Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Betty Ryan
  • Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore
  • Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout

Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Camille Esterman, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Marcia Van Ommeran and Cheryl Smith.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.