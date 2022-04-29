On Monday, April 11 at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2022-23.

The members of the new board include:

President – Denise Anthony

Executive Vice President – Ann Coziahr

Recording Secretaries – Cheryl Smith and Marcia Van Ommeran

Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green

Treasurer – Camille Esterman

Assistant Treasurer – Jeannine Grippo

Vice Presidents Education – Linda Richter and Steve Sahl

Vice President Kids’ Closet – Michelle Schroeder

Directors of Scholarship Endowment – George Nersesian and Ed Barnes

Directors of Teen Closet – Vivian Enrico and Eileen Hansen

Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Betty Ryan

Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout

Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Camille Esterman, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Marcia Van Ommeran and Cheryl Smith.