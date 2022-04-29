On Monday, April 11 at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2022-23.
The members of the new board include:
- President – Denise Anthony
- Executive Vice President – Ann Coziahr
- Recording Secretaries – Cheryl Smith and Marcia Van Ommeran
- Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green
- Treasurer – Camille Esterman
- Assistant Treasurer – Jeannine Grippo
- Vice Presidents Education – Linda Richter and Steve Sahl
- Vice President Kids’ Closet – Michelle Schroeder
- Directors of Scholarship Endowment – George Nersesian and Ed Barnes
- Directors of Teen Closet – Vivian Enrico and Eileen Hansen
- Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Betty Ryan
- Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore
- Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout
Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Camille Esterman, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Marcia Van Ommeran and Cheryl Smith.