Did your childhood include visits to summer camp? For many of us, these trips into the “wilderness” provided opportunities to try new activities and experience life away from home.

Triangle YMCA Ranch Camp in Oracle, Arizona offers local kids a week filled with archery, horseback riding, ziplining, swimming and crafts. It’s a chance to challenge themselves, build self-esteem and create meaningful relationships. But for many children, especially those from low-income families, camp is nothing more than a dream. SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) awarded a $7,500 grant to provide scholarships for 10 kids to attend the Triangle YMCA Ranch Camp this summer. These children too will be able go hiking, sing camp songs, perform skits, eat s’mores and of course, gain the self-confidence that comes from trying new things.

Knowing how to swim can be lifesaving, as well as an enjoyable form of exercise. Kids living in rural Arizona don’t have many opportunities to become proficient swimmers. Fortunately, SBCO was able to grant $3,000 to support the swim program in Mammoth that provides lessons to local kids.

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) annually awards grants to schools and community organizations in the Copper Corridor. During the current fiscal year, SBCO has awarded $105,295 in grants for a variety of programs, including mathematics, reading, Gifted and Talented, music, art, field trips, and softball. In addition to the current year’s awards, SBCO has awarded $650,000 in grants during the past 25-years! Information about grant requests and an online application form can be found online at community-outreach.org/education. Inquiries can be sent via email to sbco.enrichment@community-outreach.org.