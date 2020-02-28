Each year, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Educational Committee fields a large number of grant requests from schools located in Catalina in Pima County through the Pinal County Copper Corridor, up to Superior, across to Miami and down to the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Gila County. Four new grant requests have recently been approved for funding.
Coronado K-8 School’s Vocal Music Department
This request for $2,000 is designed to promote reading music and music theory in Coronado K-8, located in Catalina. Guitars, along with recorders, are used in the vocal music setting. But for smaller hands at younger grades, the neck of a ukulele works best. Students can sing and play along enhancing note reading, chord reading, accompaniment, strumming, ear training, harmonizing and improvising. Fifty students from third through eighth grade will benefit from this grant. Since the ukuleles, including carrying cases, each cost between $50 and $150, this grant allows for the purchase of 20 ukuleles at the $100 price range.
Mountain Vista K-8 Band and Orchestra
Mountain Vista K-8, located in Oracle, is starting a new after-school band program, along with its existing orchestral program. A total of 54 students, ages nine through 14, will be participating in this new program. This $4,500 one-time grant will support the purchase of five new alto saxophones and cases.
Coronado K-8 Library Program
This first-time grant of $600 will expand the inventory of high interest reading genres in the school’s library. This supplement of existing library resources will benefit 665 kids in grades second through eighth. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will showcase these new books in a reading contest held at each grade level.
Ray High School Science Club
A grant for $5,000 will be used to lower student costs for the annual Catalina Marine Trip and the Yosemite Natural Bridges Program. Fifty students from Kearny will participate in trips held Tuesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 11. The total cost of the program is $26,750. The District is able to supply $11,000 in bus services, while additional funds are secured via tax credit monies, fundraising and parent contributions. This year SBCO are greatly needed because of the extended closure of the ARSCO mines.