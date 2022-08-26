The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Fall Kick-off General Meeting, which features the popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show,” will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 17 in the MountainView ballroom. This is your opportunity to learn about SBCO’s many programs to provide food, clothing, educational enrichment and college scholarships for local youngsters – and see some affordably priced clothing. This fashion show proves that Golden Goose shoppers can dress well for very little money.

Betsy Lowry sifts through Golden Goose clothing donations to find items for the annual fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear – and even costumes – are selected for quality and style to display some of the best things available to the store’s shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers who are willing to serve as models, many of whom contribute their own fashion savvy and sense of humor to the occasion.

The Golden Goose Thrift Store evenly divides its proceeds between SBCO and Impact of Southern Arizona. Whenever you donate items to the store or buy treasures from its inventory, you are helping to support the work of both of these charities.