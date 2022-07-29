The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Fall Kick-off General Meeting, which features the popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show,” will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 17 in the MountainView ballroom. It’s a great chance to learn about SBCO’s programs to provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children—and see some great clothing at affordable prices.

Throughout the year, Betsy Lowry culls through Golden Goose clothing donations to find runway-worthy items for this fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear, are selected for quality and style to display some of the best items available to the store’s shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers who are willing to serve as models, many of whom contribute their own fashion savvy to the occasion.

Plan now to attend this very popular annual event!