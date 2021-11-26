Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides financial support to the Tri-Community Food Bank. In the spring, SBCO hosts an annual Food Drive that benefits the Food Bank. In 2021, this event raised $226,647.83 through contributions made by SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. This represented an enormous increase compared to the $91,798 raised in 2020.
This Thanksgiving was a little brighter for many families in Oracle when SBCO volunteers assembled and delivered 62 holiday food baskets to those in need. Each plastic laundry basket was filled with traditional Thanksgiving dinner items, including a large turkey and all the trimmings.
The Tri-Community Food Bank board of directors says, “The support and generosity we receive from SBCO and the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch communities throughout the year allows us to continue our emergency food distribution program. It has also enabled us to embark on a long-awaited upgrade to our freezer and storage capacity. Thanks to SBCO and the resident’s funding, the quantity and quality of meat and other proteins that our customers receive has been substantially improved. We are deeply grateful, and we simply couldn’t do it without you.”
Donations made to SBCO support all our programs and also help provide the Food Bank with additional assistance during the holidays. Donations to SBCO can be made online at our website. Visit community-outreach.org/.