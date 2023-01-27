Want to see what other residents have done to their homes improve traffic flow, expand storage options, create a space for guests or simply modernize and beautify their surroundings? If so, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour is your ticket! The tour will focus on remodeled homes, allowing you to see extensive changes as well as budget-friendly transformations other residents have made to seven homes that may inspire your own home improvements.

This event helps SBCO inform the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch communities about its food, clothing and educational programs for children in nearby communities. It also helps SBCO recruit the volunteers needed to make these programs work. Tour attendees can choose between a morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) tour on Saturday, April 1. During those three hours, you’ll be able to visit all of the homes. In addition to viewing the latest interior design, you’ll see smart bathroom and kitchen makeovers, casita and golf cart garage additions, revised floor plans and renovated outdoor living spaces.

Tickets for this much-anticipated annual event go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6 in the SBCO office, Suite L in the SaddleBrooke business center on SaddleBrooke Blvd. With two tour times, 600 tickets will be available. When tickets are purchased, buyers will need to indicate which showing (morning or afternoon) they will attend. Tickets cost $20 per person and are sold only to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. You can purchase tickets Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until all tickets are sold. Call your friends and make plans before the tickets sell out!

If you would like to serve as a docent in one of the 2023 tour homes for the morning or afternoon session, please email Lisa Urban at lisaurban1963@yahoo.com. Docents receive free admission to the tour.