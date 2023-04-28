For the past 26-years, all-volunteer organization SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has provided food, clothing, educational grants and scholarships for local children in communities along the 100-plus-mile “Copper Corridor” that stretches north from Catalina to Globe. On Monday, April 10, SBCO board members, volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate the achievements of the past year and honor the special contributions made by some of its volunteers.

Volunteers of the YearPrior moving to SaddleBrooke in 2017, Tony and Terry Lulek lived in Geneva, Illinois. Tony spent 35-years working for Proctor and Gamble, while Terry used her training in accounting as a business analyst for Western Electric and then as a consultant. Shortly after moving here in July, the Luleks became involved with SBCO and by September Terry was working as a Kids’ Closet volunteer helping students select their wardrobes. Within two or three weeks, she became the Warehouse Manager for Thursday sessions. In November of that same year, Tony brought his organizational skills to the scholarship committee, helping to project future costs for scholarships. This year, he has begun reviewing scholarship applications. Now, he serves on the scholarship, enrichment and scholarship endowment committees.

Receptionist of the YearJohn Williams, who was a dedicated SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) volunteer for many years, died in August 2022. However, his contribution to the organization has not been forgotten. John lived in SaddleBrooke for more than 20-years. And although he continued working for some of that time, he generously volunteered for SBCO, working at Kids’ Closet, helping with the Food Drive and finally, when he developed back issues, serving as a receptionist in the SBCO office. According to his sister, “John took his volunteer work very seriously. He loved SBCO and planned his schedule around his volunteer commitments. When I moved here, John brought me into the fold, sharing his dedication to the organization.” Susan, herself, was recognized as the SBCO receptionist of the year in 2020.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Lifetime Achievement AwardAnn Coziahr moved to SaddleBrooke in December 2001. She recalls, “I moved here as a widow and was unsure what I would do with the rest of my life. But it has never been a problem. Moving here was a great decision and I’ve never looked back!” First, she volunteered for the SaddleBrooke Libraries, where she continues to work. Then, in April 2003, she attended the opening of the Golden Goose Thrift Shop and became a volunteer. Two months later, she agreed to join the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) board of directors as assistant treasurer. As Assistant Treasurer, Ann worked with John Young as treasurer. In 2007, Ann was appointed to the Golden Goose Board of Directors where she was treasurer until 2010. After that, she served for 10-years as the Golden Goose representative for SBCO. For the past two-years, she has served as SBCO Executive Vice President. Through the years, Ann has participated in the SBCO Walk-a-thon, Food Drive, Kids’ Closet and Home Tours. As she notes, “I have now volunteered for the SBCO, the Goose and SaddleBrooke Libraries for 20-years!”