On Monday, October 28, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will host a public meeting to introduce its new Scholarship Endowment Program to residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. At the meeting, which will be held at 2:00 pm in the MountainView ballroom, speakers will explain the benefits of the program to future SBCO scholarship applicants and potential donors.
Each year SBCO awards two and four-year college scholarships to deserving students living in communities along the “Copper Corridor.” Applicants are carefully evaluated based on grades, school and community activities, a written essay, letters of reference, financial need, and an interview with SBCO volunteers. In spring 2019, 45 applications for scholarships were received but only 29 scholarships could be awarded. The need for assistance always outstrips the financial resources SBCO can allocate to these scholarships.
To increase the number of scholarships that can be awarded and secure funding for future generations of college-bound students, SBCO has developed a Scholarship Endowment Program to be funded exclusively through designated donations. Donated monies will be placed in a special account, managed by the Community Federation for Southern Arizona, creating a permanent scholarship fund. Only the interest earned from that account will be used to fund scholarships for eligible local students. The donated principal will continue to grow, earning interest to fund future scholarships.
Many SaddleBrooke residents choose upon their death to leave all of their assets (e.g., investments, IRA accounts and home equity) to their surviving relatives. But some want to “pay it forward” by giving a portion of their financial assets to causes that make a significant difference in the lives of others. The SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program offers a way to donate some of their assets to create a lasting legacy.
SBCO scholarships have a significant impact on students’ lives. For example, Sage Berg, who is attending the University of Nevada, was a multi-sport athlete in high school and an active volunteer in her community. She was president and valedictorian of her class, (graduating with a 4.0 GPA). Sage noted, “This scholarship has meant the world to me, as it covers almost half of my yearly tuition. It has taken the pressure of student loans off my shoulders so I can focus just on my classes. Thank you to those who have donated to make this possible!”
During the 2019 - 2020 school year, a total of 86 students at schools across the country will be receiving SBCO scholarships. While that is an impressive achievement, we’d like to have a positive impact on more students’ lives. To learn more about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program and how you can make it a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan, plan to attend the meeting on October 28th or contact Ron Andrea at 520-904-4831 or endowment@community-outreach.org.