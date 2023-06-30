Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) recognizes those volunteers who have made a significant contribution of their time and talents to the organization. This year, SBCO has named Terry and Tony Lulek as Volunteers of the Year.

Prior moving to SaddleBrooke in 2017, the Luleks lived in Geneva, Illinois. Tony spent 35-years working for Proctor and Gamble. During that time, his work took the couple and their son to Poland, where the couple adopted their second son. After their return to the United States, their daughter was born, making them a family of five. Before being kept busy as a mother of three, Terry used her training in accounting as a business analyst for Western Electric and then as a consultant.

Shortly after arriving in SaddleBrooke in July, the Luleks met Denise Anthony, the current SBCO president, at a unit event. She encouraged them to become involved with SBCO and by September Terry was working as a Kids’ Closet volunteer helping students select their wardrobes. Within two or three weeks, she became the warehouse manager for Thursday sessions. In November, that same year, Tony brought his organizational skills to the scholarship committee, helping to project future costs for scholarships. This year, he has begun reviewing scholarship applications.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Each year, Terry shops and wraps gifts for the Adopt-a-Family program and Tony helps deliver them. Terry worked with Dennis Nemura processing incoming shoes and clothing for Kids’ Closet and then took over that task, along with Ann Van Sickel, when Nemura decided to “retire.” Tony willingly provides manual labor when large shipments of shoes and clothing require plenty of heavy lifting.

Tony says his greatest pleasure in being an SBCO volunteer has come from the growth of the scholarship program’s budget and the greater number of students under scholarship. He was also proud to be a “founding father” of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. He serves on the Scholarship, Endowment and Enrichment committees. For Terry, “It’s when a child smiles at me when they receive something they really want. The kids are so grateful.” She also takes pride in helping to set up the Kids’ Closet point-of-sale system to accurately track the program’s inventory.

Both Terry and Tony cite their SBCO volunteerism as a great way to meet many nice people and the opportunity to help others. Terry says, “It’s a very welcoming, worthwhile organization. You get reeled in and keep coming back to do more. Tony notes that “You can decide how much time you want to invest. A little or a lot. As an all-volunteer organization with very low overhead, it offers great ROI.”