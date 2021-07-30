SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) was founded in 1997 to meet the needs of children living in the 11 current and former mining communities in the “Copper Corridor” stretching 100-miles north of Catalina, AZ. SBCO’s mission of providing children with opportunities to succeed is realized through programs that focus on food, clothing and education. As an award-winning 503 c3 non-profit, SBCO has been making a significant difference in the lives of local children and their families for nearly 25-years.
Like most non-profits, SBCO relies on an army of 300+ volunteers to implement our programs. We need volunteers to assist in the following areas:
- Kid’s Closet- help children from Head Start through 8th grade select new school clothing.
- Teen Closet– assist eligible students on a school clothing shopping trip at local stores.
- Education Enrichment Committee – review and select for funding grant requests from schools and community organizations.
- Scholarship Committee– review scholarship applications, select recipients and follow the progress of students.
- Food– secure community financial support and donations of goods for the Food Drive and Thanksgiving and Holiday Food Baskets.
- Special Events Committee – help organize and staff the annual Home Tour and Walkathon.
- Scholarship Endowment– seek donations for the college scholarship endowment fund.
- Adopt-a-Family/Adopt-a Child– help shop for, wrap and deliver gifts to tri-community families (Adopt-a-Family) and children living on the Apache reservation (Adopt-a-Child).
- Office staffing– provide administrative services for the SBCO office in Ste. L of the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza.
Donating your time and talent clearly helps those who receive assistance from SBCO. But did you know that you also benefit from being a volunteer? Various studies have found that volunteering:
- Is good for your mind and body. Volunteering can make you feel healthier, improve your mood, increase your sense of purpose, keep you mentally stimulated and reduce your stress level.
- Helps you connect to others. Volunteering helps connect you to others, including those you assist. These connections make you part of a larger community and engaged in making it a better place to live.
- Brings fulfillment to your life - volunteering is also an enjoyable and easy way to explore your interests and passions. When you are involved in meaningful and interesting activities, volunteering can provide a relaxing, stimulating change from your day-to-day routine.
SBCO always needs volunteers for both long- and short-term commitments. To become involved, visit https://community-outreach.org/volunteers/ to complete an interest form. We’d love to have you join our team!