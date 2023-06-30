Ann Coziahr was not ready to retire from her work as a government contract auditor when her husband, Jim, who was an airline pilot, decided they should visit SaddleBrooke. He thought it might be a good place to live their “post-work” life. In October 1998, they flew from their home in Silver Springs, Maryland and purchased a lot. Sadly, Ann’s husband died shortly after they purchased the lot, but she went ahead and built a house in 1999.

After Ann was able to retire, she moved to SaddleBrooke in December 2001. She recalls, “I moved here as a widow and was unsure what I would do with the rest of my life. But it has never been a problem. Moving here was a great decision and I’ve never looked back!” Her husband was right—SaddleBrooke has proven to be a good place for her retirement years—due largely to Ann’s willingness to serve as a committed volunteer. First, she volunteered for the SaddleBrooke Libraries, where she continues to work. Then, in April 2003, she attended the opening of the Golden Goose Thrift Shop and became a volunteer. Two months later, she agreed to join the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Board of Directors as Assistant Treasurer. She had learned about SBCO from her neighbor, Jim Brademas. As assistant treasurer, Ann worked with John Young as treasurer. One year, they were chosen to serve as the grand marshals for the SBCO Walk-a-thon.

In 2007, Ann was appointed to the Golden Goose board of directors where she was treasurer until 2010. After that, she served for 10-years as the Golden Goose representative for SBCO. For the past two-years, she has served as SBCO executive vice president. Through the years, Ann has participated in the SBCO Walk-a-thon, Food Drive, Kids’ Closet and Home Tours. As she notes, “I have now volunteered for the SaddleBrooke Libraries, SBCO and the Goose for 20-years!”

Ann’s sons both live on the east coast, but she has become part of another family through her volunteer work. “When volunteering, especially for SBCO, you become a member of a family working together to help others. You look forward to going to “work” every day and your spirits are lifted by your co-workers and the happy faces of children and adults around you.”

Ann encourages others to volunteer. “Giving back in retirement is good for both yourself and others. Retirees have so many things they contribute—time, effort and experience—and we live in an area where local communities can really use our help. I heartily recommend becoming an SBCO volunteer—join the family and find out how you can help!”