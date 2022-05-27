“We love our students.” Maria Miller said. “We really do! It’s seeing them flourish!” Maria was speaking about the Saddlebrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Committee which is near and dear to her heart. Although she volunteered at the Goose for a year, she changed her volunteer focus to the Scholarship Committee in memory of her dad. She said, “Education is so important! With an education they (the students) can have a career. With an education they have options. With no education, they have few options.”

As a child, Maria saw her father modeling the importance of education. She grew up in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico where both her father and mother were pharmacists. Her father’s support allowed children from four local families to go to the university.

When she had graduated from the University of Wisconsin with her master’s degree in chemistry, she had to make a choice between going on for her doctorate or getting married. She chose to marry her husband, Mike, of now 41-years. They moved to St Louis, Missouri for his work. She was hired by the same company and after working there for a short while, they offered her a scholarship. They paid her wages and for her schooling, making Maria a believer in second chances!

Before retiring, Maria and Mike took a vacation here with their daughter and fell in love with the Catalina mountains. They were not planning to buy, but when they toured the Preserve, they used their last blank check to purchase their home here.

Having a “second chance” is one of the things that makes the SBCO scholarship unique. “Life happens,” Maria says sympathetically. “There are illnesses and troubles in families. Sometimes a student doesn’t make the required 2.0+ GPA because of that. If they don’t make it one semester, we don’t take it away from them. Their money is held in the budget, so they can reclaim it the next semester when their grades are better.”

Another unique aspect of the SBCO scholarship is that the scholarship can extend into graduate school if there is room in the SBCO budget. “Our students are very needy and they work very hard. One of our students graduated from Univeristy of Arizona as the top scholar in finance in three and a half years. We gave him the money for his last semester to put towards graduate school.”

Maria’s role on the committee is that of a liaison. She is the communicator and organizer of information and funding between the student and college, as well as between the student and the committee. Although initially she was the only liaison for the University of Arizona with one student, there are now four liaisons for the UA and Maria has twelve students she serves, plus one in graduate school. She is in contact with them at least twice a year and looks forward to the December pizza party where students and liaisons gather. This past April one of her students, who she is very proud of, made a presentation to SBCO members at the annual meeting.

“It is a pleasure to be on the Scholarship Committee. All the people on the committee really care about our students. We respect each other’s opinions, and don’t look at anyone differently if they don’t agree with us. We all pitch in. Last year, we had 29 applicants, this year, we have 39 applicants divided between our four-year, two-year and trade school scholarships.”

In addition to her scholarship committee activities, Maria plays golf with the Lady Niners, and plays pickleball. She serves on the prison ministry, at her church and the committee for social justice, particularly the immigration ministry.

Maria’s post retirement life centers on new beginnings. She delights in helping other to begin new chapters of their lives, and supporting them as they do so. Sometimes, that means giving them as second chance, just as was done for her years ago.