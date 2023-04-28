Weatherwise, it was not the best of days to host a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) endowment donor “Meet and Greet” event on the Ranch Grill patio on Thursday, March 16. However, current and potential scholarship endowment donors braved the chill and wind to be honored at the SBCO Endowment Committee’s first Endowment Donor Appreciation Reception. The program included introductions of the committee members by the committee co-chair, Ed Barnes, along with comments by the SBCO Scholarship Committee Chair, Steve Sahl, on the status of the thriving scholarship program. The star of the event was Augustine (Augie) Hing, an impressive four-year SBCO scholarship student who is finishing her undergraduate degree at Arizona State University and will be attending graduate school in the fall. Augie addressed the donor group with a moving speech on the impact the scholarship monies have made in her life.

Following Augie’s comments, a new SBCO endowment donor, Tom Marshall, addressed the group on why he and his wife support the endowment program. “My wife and I have enjoyed full lives with great careers and travel, all made possible by the privilege of education. In our retirement years, it gives us a great deal of satisfaction to know that we are helping to further opportunities for low-income students to achieve their dreams through education.” Tom and his wife plan on making an annual contribution to the scholarship endowment fund through their donor advised fund, as well as including the SBCO Endowment Fund in their estate plan.

At this event, donors were thanked and reminded of the power of endowment in allowing the scholarship program to exist well into the future. Currently, the scholarships are funded through the proceeds of The Golden Goose, but the closing of The Goose during the pandemic illustrated the need for an additional source of funding.

Please consider a contribution to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund to ensure there will be scholarships for future generations. All contributions must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for SBCO Endowment (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94 – 26817650). A minimum contribution of $5,000 is required. (Consult your tax advisor for potential benefits.)

Contribution Options IncludeMail a check made payable to CFSA and including SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund in the memo line. Donations should be sent to: SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711.

Arrange for a distribution from your IRA to CFSA for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Include CFSA and the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.

To donate non-cash contributions (e.g., stocks, securities, real estate, autos) please email endowment@community-outreach.org.

For more information or questions about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, please email sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.

An endowment gift is indeed a gift that keeps on giving!