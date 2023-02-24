Carson Keegan is a first-year student at the University of Arizona in the Honors College. He plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in engineering and possibly minor in mathematics. Carson would like to complete this degree with little or no debt when he graduates. “This is important to me because I live in a single-income household and my mother is still paying on her own student loans. I would like to avoid putting more of a financial burden on my mom as I have watched her struggle to pay for her education, while taking care of my sister and me.”

Carson hopes to make it through college maintaining a high GPA and he would also like to complete an internship in his field of study. He has not yet decided on a specific engineering major, however, electrical and computer engineering are strong possibilities. Like most students, Carson does not have a concrete view of what his future will be, but he ultimately would like to obtain a job in Arizona that he enjoys.

Carson actually began his college studies while still in high school. One of two engineering courses he completed in high school was while dually enrolled with the University of Arizona. Even in high school Carson identified engineering as a good fit for him because math was his passion and engineering affords him the opportunity to “express and apply my knowledge of math to real world problems and find solutions.” Even in high school, Carson was described as a well-rounded student who ranked 15 out of 428 students and who took advanced placement courses in language, literature, calculus and physics.

Carson says, “Receiving the SBCO Scholarship has provided me the opportunity to forgo a job this year and acclimate to college life and the demands of the Honors College and the engineering curriculum. Being able to spend more time on my studies, build relationships with other engineering students and the opportunity to live in the Honors Village has helped me grow as an individual and achieve my academic goals for the semester.”

If you would like to help outstanding students like Carson, please consider making a contribution or providing a gift to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Program. You can include the program as a beneficiary in your trust, have a portion of your mandated IRA minimum required distribution (RMD) sent directly to the Scholarship Endowment Program as a tax-deductible gift, or you may simply write a check. Like with any financial decision, be sure to consult with your tax advisor regarding the benefits of such charitable gifts.

All contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID Number is 94-2681765). The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.

Tax-deductible Donations to the Endowment Can be Made Any of These Four WaysA personal check—send directly to CFSA—made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.

A distribution from your IRA to CFSA—for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.

Non-cash contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).

Send Donations ToThe Community Foundation of Southern Arizona

SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund

5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201

Tucson, AZ 85711

For more information, send an email to SBCO.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.