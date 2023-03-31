As we travel through the stages of life, our dreams, plans and even our careers evolve. When Daniella Kotopoulous graduated from high school, she thought she would earn a teaching degree with a major in English at the University of Arizona. However, like many students, her plans are changing. She began to dream about becoming a voice actress entertaining little ones in cartoons or becoming someone’s favorite character voice in an action-packed video game. Since video games have surrounded her throughout her young life and the video gaming industry is growing, Daniella is now contemplating majoring in video game design and development and minoring in both computer science and Spanish. She quips, “If video games don’t accept me, maybe cybersecurity will!”

Throughout her time in high school, Daniella was contemplating her future. She spent a lot of time on her essay and application for a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) college scholarship. She submitted it with a mind full of prayer. After the interview and being told she was awarded a scholarship, she was ecstatic. Daniella says, “I’m so grateful there are communities and groups like SBCO to aid teenagers in their struggle of self-discovery. This scholarship is helping me create my future by offering great financial and emotional support!” Daniella acknowledges her goals will continue to evolve, as is the case with most students. She believes an SBCO scholarship provides a great opportunity for anyone willing to put in the effort to apply, and she is truly grateful that she jumped at the opportunity.

Daniella is a small-town girl from Mammoth and acknowledges any and all support is heartedly appreciated. As she continues her studies at the University of Arizona, Daniella is happy, grateful, and excited that SBCO is there alongside her. She says, “Bear down and GO SaddleBrooke!”

If you would like to help students like Daniella attend college, please consider making a contribution to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Program. All contributions to the Endowment Fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” ( CFSA’s Tax ID Number is 94-2681765). The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.

Tax-deductible donations to the Endowment can be made any of four ways:

A personal check—send directly to CFSA—made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.

A distribution from your IRA to CFSA—for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Include CFSA, as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.

A non-cash contribution (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos) – for these donations, please email endowment@community-outreach.org for assistance.

Send donations to: The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, 5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711.

For more information about the Endowment Fund, send an email to SBCO.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.