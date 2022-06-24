Each year SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) awards educational enrichment grants to local schools and community organizations in support of new or recurring programs. Although grants are awarded throughout the year, summer is the ideal time for students to improve their academic skills, as well as engage in team sports. This year, SBCO has provided funding for two local summer programs.

Mammoth-San Manuel School District received a $6,500 renewal grant for summer school for approximately 100 kindergarten through sixth grade students. The program, which ran from Monday, June 6 to until Thursday, June 30, was designed to provide a learning bridge to keep students on track academically. It also allowed low-income students further academic support as well as the opportunity to participate in enrichment activities. The summer school program cost approximately $25,000 with $18,000 paid by the district and the rest supplied by the SBCO grant.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The San Manuel Girls’ Summer Softball Program received an SBCO grant of $2,500. This program will serve 70 girls between the ages of three and 16, providing an opportunity for exercise and teamwork during the summer months.

For the 2022 to 2023 school year, SBCO awarded a $3,240 to grant to Mountain Vista School in Oracle. This financial grant will support a program that provides, on a monthly basis, Scholastic Book Club books for individual students in grades preschool through sixth grade.