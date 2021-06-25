SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has again funded a grant request from the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District Community for a summer enrichment and sports camp. This very successful program was awarded a $7,000 grant to cover the cost of supplies, cleaning, two field trips and play equipment. The school district will provide $2,000 in funding for the program.
The camp will be open to students aged four to 12 enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade and living in Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Reddington, or Aravaipa. Some students will be enrolled in summer school in the morning for a variety of activities, including art, cooking, games and sports, while other students will participate in a morning sports camp. In the afternoon, sports camp will be provided to the students who spent the morning in summer school. All students will have the opportunity to participate in the school’s free summer breakfast and lunch program.
Program Goals
- Reunite students after months spent in isolation due to the pandemic
- Increase student confidence and a sense of accomplishment through group activities.
- Keep students active beyond the regular school year.
Between 60 and 100 students are expected to attend the camp to be held from Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 30.