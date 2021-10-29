For the third consecutive year, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Thanksgiving Holiday Food Basket Program will be led by Mona Sullivan and Mark Liefke. Mona and her husband moved to SaddleBrooke in 2016 from Phoenix. Mark and his wife moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch in 2012 from Vancouver, Washington. Four years ago, Mona began working with Joan Roberts, the prior chairperson of the food basket program. In early 2019, when Joan and her husband Rich moved from SaddleBrooke, Mark and Mona agreed to be program co-chairs and have been working together ever since.
Prior to moving to SaddleBrooke, Mona was a real estate broker and commercial property manager. For Mona, it is very satisfying to work with Mark and other SBCO volunteers during the week of Thanksgiving to bring everything together to prepare and deliver 62 Thanksgiving food baskets to Mountain Vista Elementary School and the health facility in Oracle. She finds it particularly gratifying to deliver the baskets— filled to the brim with a turkey and all the trimmings— to the school. As she notes, “So many families have had members in Oracle, Mammoth, and San Manual laid off from the mines and there are few good job prospects in the area. Our contact at the school is very thankful SBCO has continued this annual program to ensure some students and their families have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!”
Before he moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch, Mark worked for 38-years for a large company in the Northwest that supplied construction materials, such as Ready-Mix concrete, aggregates and cement, for both residential and commercial projects. He held the position of Vice President/General Manager of the Oregon/ Southwest Washington Division prior to retiring. Mark’s involvement with SBCO began with working as a volunteer to help assemble and deliver the Thanksgiving baskets. Previously he volunteered with Impact of Southern Arizona, performing a variety of tasks. Due to the pandemic, Mark found 2020 to be the most challenging year of his term as the Thanksgiving Holiday Food Basket Program’s co-chair.
Mark says that the most gratifying part of his work as an SBCO volunteer is helping other families in need during a special time of year. “When we deliver the baskets to the school and people come to pick them up, you can tell they are very grateful for the donation. I feel really good about giving back to the community and to families that need help during this time of year.”
Mona and Mark encourage others to become an SBCO volunteer. Mona says, “Just pick an event that you think you will enjoy and try it out. Many volunteer positions only take a few hours and are not terribly time consuming. There are many events and programs within SBCO that can use volunteers so if one activity doesn't fit, try something else. It is a great way to meet your neighbors and to help locals outside SaddleBrooke.”