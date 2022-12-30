The Thanksgiving holiday was made brighter for many families in Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth due to the efforts of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). Just before Thanksgiving, SBCO volunteers in SaddleBrooke, chaired by Mona Sullivan and Mark Liefke, assembled and delivered 62 holiday food baskets to Oracle residents: 37 to the Mountain View School and 25 to the Wellness Center. These baskets were delivered on Wednesday, November 21, 2022.

SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, let by Karen Lanning and Tim Bowen, assembled 30 baskets to the San Manuel/Mammoth Unified School District. These baskets were delivered on Thursday, November 22, 2022. This SaddleBrooke Ranch effort represents an expansion of the Thanksgiving Basket program.

Each holiday basket was filled with traditional Thanksgiving food items, including a large turkey and all the trimmings. Special baskets were created for those with larger families. The baskets were actually laundry baskets, making it easy to transport the food and provide the recipients with a useful household item.

The Thanksgiving Food Basket program has been in existence for many years and is one of the important ways SBCO helps to combat hunger among residents of nearby communities. Many residents in nearby communities rely on the Tri-Community Food Bank, government food programs and the generosity of SaddleBrooke residents to feed their families. They are especially grateful for holiday meals they can share with their loved ones.