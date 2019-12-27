Many SaddleBrooke residents enjoy the convenience of our three community libraries at SaddleBrooke, Mountainview and Desert View. Some library users are also members of Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries and help support the libraries through their membership dues. What others might not appreciate is the critical role that FSL plays in the operation and support of the libraries. The HOAs provide the space, technical support, annual subscription to the cloud hosting catalog, supplies and assistance with major projects. However, FSL funding supports purchase of most of the materials available in the libraries: books, including large print books, audio books, and DVDs. Without these funds, there would be very few new books or movies to borrow!
FSL is a membership-based organization with by-laws approved by both homeowners’ associations. FSL is a non-profit with 501 c3 status and is managed by an elected Board of Directors. FSL raises money through membership dues and other events such as author luncheons and lectures. FSL also sponsors trips that provide cultural and social opportunities for the community. This year, FSL is providing support for many special events as the Libraries celebrate their 30th anniversary.
Annually, FSL receives funding requests from the libraries. The requests typically are to support purchase of new materials throughout the year, printing of bookmarks and handouts and much more. The FSL Board considers those requests and determines the extent to which it can support the funding requests. The Board also considers requests for support of special library projects that enhance library services and expand the libraries collections of books, videos, DVDs, large print books and special collection items.
FSL appreciates and thanks our current members and urges others to join Friends to keep our libraries well stocked and to ensure the continuation of special projects and activities. For additional information about FSL and FSL membership please visit sbfsl.org.