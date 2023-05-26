Want to explore and understand more about God’s Word? Join our Men’s Bible Study (MBS) for fascinating discussion and fellowship on Friday mornings.

MBS meets every Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., year-round, in the Ocotillo room at the MountainView Clubhouse. We are men from diverse church backgrounds who seek to know our Savior Jesus Christ more through study of the scriptures. We begin with prayer and praise, sharing significant life circumstances. We study the Bible verse by verse and apply its teaching to our lives today.

Come join us, won’t you? For more information, contact Jim Wolf at (303) 358-7286 or Jay Hansen at (520) 271-8542.