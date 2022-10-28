The OpportunityYOU have a unique, vital opportunity to shape SaddleBrooke’s future by voting (starting Friday, October 21). HOA-1 has three board openings; HOA-2 has two. Choose visionaries who will focus on community priorities—and mutual commitment.

The Reciprocal Use Agreement (RUA) signed on September 10, 2021, binds SaddleBrooke together as one community. Superseding the original RUA of October 6, 1996, this RUA temporarily relieves ALL homeowners from the anxiety about reciprocity. But it only delays re-negotiations until 2028. Either HOA could terminate the RUA even before the re-negotiation period. And if negotiations fail, then what?

Our RUA gives a false sense of oneness. It ends on September 10, 2029. To be renewed as-is for five more years, both HOAs must agree by September 10, 2028. It ends again in 2034 if either party backs out by September 10, 2033. No provision stipulates reciprocity beyond 2034. Then what? The futures of both SaddleBrooke HOAs are threatened.

Many homeowners are unaware of the huge impact the agreement has, or even that the RUA exists. The RUA is weak, unstable, and vulnerable. Without it, SaddleBrooke homeowners lose the benefits of a single, unified community.

SaddleBrooke homeowners deserve maximum cooperation between the two HOA boards. The Boards’ Joint Statement (April 28, 2022) ends by proudly promising a framework for achieving maximum interdependence. Since then, very little has been done toward that great vision.

A SolutionA forward-thinking solution is a homeowner-driven, community-minded, standing Long Range Planning Committee (LRPC) with homeowners from each HOA, to research, plan, and recommend a path forward. Plans may include combining committees and matching rules, regulations, policies and procedures. This committee could also study and outline a potential merger between SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke Two. Such a LRPC is not just needed—it’s essential.

Hold both boards accountable to their “commitment” to guarantee “both communities will continue to function without interruption.” The concept is simple, the work complex, and the road challenging, but the vision is achievable. A joint LRPC requires measurable cooperation by both BODs with rewards for homeowners: (1) restored confidence in the commitment to unity; (2) stabilized lifestyles; (3) ongoing discussions ensuring pride, ego, or selfish ambitions of dueling HOAs will never threaten access to all amenities; (4) the framework for board cooperation so proudly promoted in the current Boards’ Joint Statement. Anything short of ongoing joint planning will perpetuate homeowners’ uncertainty and worry about open access to all of SaddleBrooke.

And what about future amenities and upgrades to existing facilities? What if homeowners want a multi-purpose building, an indoor pool, or enlarged fitness centers? Do both HOAs share the building and maintenance costs plus derived income? How do we fairly and equitably meet future needs? The Boards need to discuss this now. By working towards one united SaddleBrooke, expanding current amenities and adding new facilities becomes realistic, straightforward, and streamlined.

Elect candidates with a vision that benefits all SaddleBrooke residents, candidates who will courageously ignore precedents and fulfill the Joint Statement’s declarations. This is the most important election in the history of SaddleBrooke. Educate yourself on the candidates, and choose wisely when you VOTE.

United SaddleBrooke Board