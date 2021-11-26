SaddleBrooke One is excited to host the Ninth Annual Golf Cart Parade and Lights Parade on Tuesday, December 21 at 5 p.m. starting at the SaddleBrooke One Driving Range with check-in and registration on the Road Runner Grill patio.
Decorate your carts and join the fun sharing Christmas Cheer with your friends and neighbors. Last year, we looked at 33 light displays some of the best we have ever seen for the last eight-years. The final choices were very difficult to make. Some of the pictures of these winners are attached and shown below.
A special congratulations goes to the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse for their 44,000 lights display.
Registration/check-in begins at 5 p.m. The Parade starts at 5:45 p.m., at dusk.
We ask that each participant decorate their golf cars with lights and seasonal/holiday decorations and we will give awards for the best decorations for both golf cars and the homes that we tour at a post Parade party in the Activities Center.
We also are asking homeowners to decorate their homes and if they notify us in advance we will try and include them on the parade route.
We will post a Google map of the proposed parade route about a week before the Parade on our website like we did last year, and we will leave from the Clubhouse and come back to it at the end of the Parade. There will be a $5 registration fee this year to cover the rental and clean up for the Activities Center.
Please use the online early registration form. Visit saddlebrooke.org/golfcartparade.html.
This is a fun event for all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests to help us all enjoy the holidays and get in the spirit.
For more information and to be a parade participant, please fill in the form below and return it— or contact us at (408) 691-0900 for any questions.