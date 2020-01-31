SaddleBrooke Patrol Report December 2019
Traffic Violations NOV’s Warnings
Speeding 8 4
Stop Sign 6 0
Parking Violations
Handicap 4 0
RV/Trailer 4 4
Other 8 2
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incidents December 2019
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 there was a golf cart accident involving two carts that were about to participate in the Annual Golf Cart Parade. A youngster was injured while sitting on the back-seating area of a cart and the cart behind struck the leg of the young person seated causing an injury to his leg.
Safety Tip
- Some our residents treat Golf Carts as a toy it is NOT okay to let our grandkids, no matter the age, get behind the wheel and pretend they are driving while the adult either sits next to them or they sit on the adult’s lap. You must be at least 16 years of age to operate a golf cart, young ones under that age are NOT allowed to sit on your lap and steer the cart or drive the cart on their own. Your Patrol will issue a citation if these infractions are observed. Your safety and that of your young ones should always be your priority, always.
- When you are operating your golf cart in one of our multi-use lanes please be sure to check for traffic in the roadway before pulling out to make a left turn or to avoid pedestrians.
Golf carts, while very useful on the course, are not as agile as cars and have little or no safety protection for the occupants. Now that most golf carts can travel at speeds in excess of 20 MPH, turning too sharply while braking or being distracted and hitting a curb will probably cause your cart to tip over. We have had several unfortunate golf cart accidents with injuries that were caused by distracted drivers or drivers that were driving too fast. Please be mindful while operating your golf cart within SaddleBrooke. Speed is the main cause of golf cart accidents. While speedometers are not normally installed on our carts, we can certainly judge a safe speed. Remember it is not always necessary to keep the pedal to
Golf Cart Registration Saddlebrooke HOA-1
On Friday, January 17 we are having our golf cart registration program rollout. HOA-2 had a similar rollout that was very successful, and we hope ours will be as well. During this time, you can bring your cart to the Bocce Ball court between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to have your cart registered and get a free golf cart safety inspection at the same time. We hope to see you on the 17th, there is no charge for the registration. If you cannot make this date forms and stickers will be available at the Administration Office.