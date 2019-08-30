SaddleBrooke Patrol Report July, 2019
Traffic Violations NOV’s Warnings
Speeding 4 2
Stop Sign 3 3
Parking Violations
Handicap 3 3
RV/Trailer 4 5
Other 6 3
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incident
7/23 – Car parked in the main clubhouse parking lot was not put in ”park” and rolled into another car. There was damage to both cars, but no injuries.
Safety Tip
Hikers, Walkers and Joggers
As we move towards the end of the summer many of us like to take advantage of the wonderful scenery surrounding our community. Even though it is cooler please remember to take water with you when going on a walk or hike. Also let someone who is remaining behind know where you are going and how long you expect to be gone. Ridgeview Boulevard has a multiuse lane used by golf carts, walkers, joggers and bicyclists; SaddleBrooke and Mountainview Blvd’s do not have multiuse lanes. When you are walking or jogging on either Boulevard please use the gravel path on the side of the roadway. Please avoid walking or jogging in the road when paths are available. When you do have to walk in the roadway always walk or jog facing traffic.