Traffic Violations NOV’s Warnings
Speeding 7 4
Stop Sign 7 2
Parking Violations
Handicap 6 0
RV/Trailer 5 4
Other 8 4
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incidents
None were reported
Safety Tip
A golf cart proceeding down the street lost its’ front wheel assembly; fortunately for the operator, the cart just slid along the curbing and did not flip over. This operator was alert and most likely not speeding and was not injured, but the cart was badly damaged. When operating any motorized vehicle, individuals must be constantly aware of how fast they are going; what are the traffic conditions; and, am I operating in a manner that not only keeps me safe, but will not endanger pedestrians or others. Your Patrol cannot emphasize enough, the need to slowdown, be alert, and obey the posted traffic control signs when driving in SaddleBrooke.