I am changing things up a bit going forward. I will no longer be listing the individual traffic infractions. Instead, I will be listing traffic accidents that occur within SaddleBrooke. I feel that will dovetail nicely by informing our residents to become more aware of how they operate their golf carts, bicycles and automobiles.
Safety Tip
During this time of stress for all of us, distracted driving becomes more acute. Our minds are on a million other things at this point in our lives. However, we must still remain alert and responsive when operating our vehicles within SaddleBrooke. Come to a complete stop at the intersections, where there are stop signs. Take that three seconds to look left, look right, look left again, and proceed when clear. You can feel that little tug on your seatbelt when you stop, that is the key.
Stay safe, remember to keep your distance from others when walking or gathering together. No groups larger than 10.
Traffic Accidents
- March 2: Golf Cart and Car, minor injuries to GC driver
- March 2: Vehicle hit in employee lot, no injuries
- March 7: Golf cart struck a parked cart, no injuries
- March 24: Golf cart backed into another cart, no injuries
- March 28: Howland’s Highway golf cart struck, guard rail disabling the cart, no injuries, cart towed.