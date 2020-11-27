The Patrol Mission Statement: Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Community by securing the assets of the Association and safeguard its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
Your Patrol would like to extend a welcome back to our snowbird residents. We hope you had a pleasant adventure while away from the Brooke. While you were gone, we soldiered on and managed to keep some of our amenities open for our full-time resident’s to enjoy. There have been some changes to hours of operation of the facilities and all of this is available for you to review online on the web page.
Carry Your ID
One item of note that is rather important: When you are out and about in Saddlebrooke, whether you are playing golf, walking, running or using the facilities please carry some form of identification. Ideally your HOA card would be perfect. That way if something should befall you while you are away from home, we can quickly identify you and if necessary, notify your loved ones. It also allows us to know that you are a resident using the facilities. If you are asked by any of the staff, whether it is a Patrol staff member or other staff member you should be able to produce some form of id. It is just good practice to have this on your person.
October Traffic Statistics
10/26/2020 MV Accident - Vehicle left the roadway and jumped the curb, no injuries to the driver or others.
The above noted incident provides a lesson, ALWAYS run, walk, FACING traffic.