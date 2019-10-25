Traffic Violations NOV’s Warnings
Speeding 3 3
Stop Sign 3 1
Parking Violations
Handicap 4 0
RV/Trailer 6 5
Other 7 0
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incidents
9/8 – Disoriented driver driving West in the eastbound lane of SaddleBrooke Blvd. near the bank tried to cross the median and got stuck on the median. Damage to car, but driver was not injured.
9/13 – Hit and run driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Desert Trail Dr. and Desert Sun and hit the back of a golf cart, minor damage to the car and golf cart, but no injuries.
9/16 – Contractor driving on Ridgeview Blvd. near Bobcat Canyon Dr. hit a deer that jumped in front of his truck. Truck was damaged and the deer was killed.
Safety Tip
When pulling out into an intersection we normally look left to check for oncoming traffic. We should also always be sure to look back to the right because we have many joggers and walkers that jog/walk against traffic and will be coming towards you from the right and then look left again before you move into the intersection.