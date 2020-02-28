On Tuesday, February 4, members of the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission made a site visit to the Biosphere 2. We wanted to find out what was on the horizon for 2020 and beyond.
We met with Deputy Director John Adams. John, a native Arizonan, began working for the Biosphere in the mid-nineties after college in the research department of Biosphere 2, around the time when it transformed from its original objectives into an Earth and environmental research focus. John has been with the Biosphere 2 ever since, working his way up. Among his other duties, he provides important institutional history and background to its current owner, the University of Arizona.
In July 2007, the University of Arizona assumed management of the 40-acre campus at Biosphere 2, with a vision of understanding complex environmental systems by engaging both the scientific community and the public, integrating large-scale experimentation with computational modeling, and advancing awareness of the environmental and resource challenges our world will face. Four years later, the University of Arizona was gifted the Biosphere 2 campus and facilities by philanthropist Ed Bass. The property is in the middle of a large parcel owned by Bass and is approximately 1200 acres in size, which abuts the Preserve. In 2017, Bass gifted the University with a 30 million-dollar endowment which will ensure that the Biosphere 2 remains a one-of-a-kind facility that will conduct research into environmental change, and management and protection of dwindling natural resources and fragile ecosystems.
What’s the big news for 2020? Coral.
We spoke with Dr. Diane Thompson who is conducting a multi-phase project studying coral and how they respond to environmental changes. Dr. Thompson is running the project and collaborating with academics internationally. She hopes to find ways to support this essential but fragile part of our ecosystem.
We also got a special behind-the-scenes tour of the crown jewels of the Biosphere, including the Landscape Evolution Observatory (LEO) the world’s largest experiment in earth sciences and the simulated rainforest which allows scientists to study drought. LEO is unique in scope, consisting of three identical hillslopes, each measuring 100 feet long and 40 feet wide. A network of nearly 1,800 sensors are embedded throughout, tracking all sorts of data. This project, four years in the making, is still just in its initial stages.
The Biosphere can accommodate private groups. It has a 175-seat auditorium and casitas.
The Staff of the Biosphere is eager to interact with the community including providing speakers on various topics who will come to your group to speak.