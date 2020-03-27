On Wednesday, February 12, the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission met with Oracle School District Governing Board Members Linda Lyon and Jeff McClure to catch up on the Oracle School District’s plans for 2020 and beyond.
About the District
SaddleBrooke’s local, public school district is the Oracle Elementary School District (OSD), located north of SaddleBrooke in the town of Oracle. Just for the record: the school south of Basha’s on Wild’s Road is the Coronado K-8 School, which is NOT part of the Oracle School District. It is in the Amphitheater Public School District in Pima County.
Our district consists of one brick and mortar school, the Mountain Vista Elementary School, which has an enrollment of 422 students including pre-school, kindergarten and first through eighth grade. Students then continue their education at the high school of their choice. The OSD buses students to San Manuel and Canyon Del Oro High Schools, so that is where the vast majority of our students go. In fact, almost 2.4 million of the OSD budget is a pass through of tuition costs for these high school students.
Total staffing for the District is 104 which includes 27 teachers, 15 substitute teachers and five professional counselors, the balance being support staff. Crystle Nehrmeyer serves in the positions of Superintendent and Principle.
Benefits of Early Childhood Education
Both Linda and Jeff emphasized that the OSD Governing Board believes in the value of early childhood education because it has proven to provide at least a 7:1 return on investment. Therefore, the OSD Governing Board has chosen to provide full-day kindergarten for our students even though the Arizona State Department of Education provides funding for only half day programs. In addition, the OSD makes available a pre-school program for children younger than kindergarten age. The State Department of Education does not provide funding for pre-school. The Oracle Schools Foundation (“OSF”) a private, not-for-profit Corporation provides funding for the pre-school. The pre-school and Kindergarten have an enrollment of 100 students which makes up 24 percent of the total enrollment of 422.
About Linda Lyon and Jeff McClure
Linda Lyon and Jeff McClure are part of the five member OSD Governing Board. They began serving in 2013 and have been instrumental in the implementation of substantial improvements in the OSD. Linda, a retired Air Force Colonel, is the Board President this year. She is also serving again as the Immediate Past President of the Arizona School Boards Association having served as the President of the Association in 2018. Linda is running again this year for her third term on the OSD Governing Board.
Jeff McClure was self-employed for 29 years, retiring in 2007 after starting and owning five successful businesses. He served as President of the OSD Governing Board for the past five years while volunteering extensively at IMPACT for Southern Arizona. Jeff’s second school Board term expires this December and he is a candidate to be our elected representative on the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, replacing Anthony Smith who is retiring at the end of this year. Elections will take place this fall.
What is the outlook for 2020? What are your immediate goals?
Linda and Jeff: The Oracle School District is very fortunate and grateful to have the support of the SaddleBrooke community which approved two separate funding measures last year in a special election: The first measure approved was a $13.2M bond issue and the second, a continuation of an existing property tax (set to sunset last year) Both of these measures were critical to ensuring that our students have every opportunity to succeed.
The bond measure that passed is very specific, with regard to what work may be done with the money. In a nutshell, it includes $11.1M in health and safety fixes for the aging physical plant, and about $2.1M in educational enhancements and efficiencies. The Board is working hard to implement these improvements quickly while ensuring the careful oversight of the funds.
The continuation of the tax was necessary to maintain goals achieved: Small class size, and programs such as physical education, music, art and a tech academy.
What are you hearing from teachers? Are you adequately staffed?
Jeff: Our teachers are ecstatic that the override continuation and capital bond measures both passed on the November 2019 ballot. Their morale is high. They value small class sizes and they recognize that our budget override allows us to have smaller than average class sizes which provide for more attention to be given to each student and improved supervision which contributes to a safer classroom. They value the time they have to collaborate with colleagues and plan lessons together. They are thankful that our District received a grant from the State of Arizona to fund a school counselor for three years— now, we are searching for that special person to be our school counselor. They love teaching in Oracle
What are you hearing from parents?
Jeff: They appreciate the after-school opportunities provided for students. (After-school tutoring, athletics programs, and clubs). They appreciate that we offer music, art, physical education, and technology for our students. They trust our teachers and know that their students are not going to “fall through the cracks” at Mountain Vista — they like knowing their child attends a small school that values academic achievement and a strong community. They appreciate communication from teachers and school administration. They like seeing their children on the school Facebook page and appreciate the up to date information that is shared daily.
What are the Challenges facing the Oracle School System for 2020?
Linda: 65 percent of our students qualify for free and/or reduced-price lunch. Many experience significant challenges at home due to the overall poverty rate in the area. We have a special needs student population of 22 percent versus the state average of 13 percent. Despite all of that, we expect all of our students to achieve their highest potential. Our tag line is, “Small Town Roots. Global Expectations.” We are proud of our students’ beginnings, but we won’t let them be bound by them. Rather, we want them to see that the sky is the limit and it is our job to open up that vision to them.
The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission is chartered by SaddleBrooke One as a conduit between SaddleBrooke One and governmental authorities, with a view of identifying areas of concern that could affect SaddleBrooke. Residents are both SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke Two are eligible to be members. If you are interested in applying email chair Jo Ann Ellison at joannellison@gmail.com.