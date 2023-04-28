The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission is pleased to announce Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb will be the speaker at the SaddleBrooke Commission’s Town Hall Meeting on Monday, May 1. The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. in the DesertView Theater and is open to all SaddleBrooke residents.

Mark was elected as the 24th Sheriff of Pinal County on January 1, 2017. Sheriff Lamb oversees a county the size of Connecticut and manages nearly 500 employees within the department.

Mark has experience in law enforcement and the private sector. He trained with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Academy and was named Valedictorian of his class. He was hired by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, where he excelled as a police officer and was named Rookie of the Year. The following year, he received the Officer of the Year award. He was later promoted as a Detective to the Gang Enforcement Unit and in his first year was named Detective of the Year.

The quality of Mark’s work was rewarded by his involvement in a wide variety of law enforcement actions. Mark has participated in DUI task force details and gang suppression, and he has investigated multiple drive-by shootings, drug cases, assault, and aggravated assault cases, and homicides. Mark has also worked Federal cases, State cases, and Tribal cases. He later joined the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy to better serve his community.

Mark will be talking about area-specific crime as well as a county-wide update on crime and recent trends, followed up by questions from the audience. County Attorney Kent Volkmer and County Supervisor Jeff McClure will be joining Mark. Mark your calendars and come early as Sheriff Lamb is always entertaining.