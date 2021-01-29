Are you curious about state, county and local government actions that may have an impact on SaddleBrooke? Then you might be interested in joining the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission (SPAC).
SPAC is commissioned by SaddleBrooke HOA-1 however, membership is open to residents of both SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke Two since the mission is simply to monitor the government and the private sector and gather information in an objective manner that might be useful to the HOA or members of the community at large.
This year, SPAC is focusing on economic development and the significant issues arising around us. And there is a lot going on! Pinal County is buzzing with activity and on the precipice of astronomic growth with two new electric vehicle companies have just opened in Pinal County.
Our meetings are currently held virtually via zoom.
Admission to Commission is subject to approval of the Chair and SaddleBrooke One Board. Writing, analytical skills and an open mind are a plus. We have also been made aware of a unique opportunity to focus on elementary, secondary and collegiate public private partnerships in Pinal County and would especially encourage someone with an educational background to monitor those developments.
To find out further information and to apply contact Jo Ann Ellison, Chair (joannellison@gmail.com).