The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission was created by the SaddleBrooke One Board of Directors and is charged with establishing one-on-one relationships with community and government leaders in surrounding areas. The purpose of the Commission is to (1.) find out what is going on outside of SaddleBrooke, (2.) identify opportunities or threats before they become serious issues or missed opportunities, and (3.) get the foregoing and other noteworthy information out to the Board, its committees, and residents of SaddleBrooke. Simply put, the Commission’s working goal is “No Surprises.”
Mission
- Gather information about activities outside of SaddleBrooke that could impact the greater SaddleBrooke community. Keep SaddleBrooke leadership informed of issues that could have a material impact on the future of SaddleBrooke.
- Develop a communications plan to keep all SaddleBrooke stakeholders informed of relevant external issues in an accurate and timely manner. Facilitate a two-way flow of information to the greatest possible extent.
Plan for 2021
Working Through the Pinal Partnership
The Pinal Partnership is a group comprised of individuals from the public and private sectors of Pinal County. Its mission is to “improve research, planning and coordination of private and public efforts related to infrastructure, natural resources and community development in Pinal County.” Visit their website at Pinalpartnership.com.
Coverage of Pinal Partnership Breakfast and Committee meetings
Monthly Breakfast Meetings
The Partnership holds an organization-wide monthly breakfast meeting on topics of interest via Zoom and, also, meets in smaller committees.
All members of the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission will have the opportunity to attend these breakfast meetings. We will meet periodically to discuss the topics presented during the year.
Committee Meetings
The Pinal Partnership also has seen smaller committees that focus on topics “critical to Pinal County’s continued prosperity.”
They are as follows:
- Economic Development (Bi-Monthly):
- Education:
- Government Relations:
- Health/Human Services:
- Open Space and Trails:
- Renewable Energy:
- Transportation:
- Water Resource:
- EMS Basin Study
- Pinal Groundwater Supply Updates
Some of the committees meet once a month, some bi-monthly. Only one member per group is allowed to attend a committee meeting. All members of the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission will have an opportunity to cover these meetings as well.
Meeting with Pinal County Supervisor, Jeff McClure
SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission will make it a priority to meet with SaddleBrooke’s representative on the Pinal County Board of Supervisors
Meeting with Golder Ranch Fire Department
Golder Ranch Fire District: SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission will explore the feasibility of meeting with the GRFD either via zoom or in person.
Outside of Pinal County: Oro Valley, Marana and the City of Tucson
SaddleBrooke sits on the furthermost southwest edge of Pinal County, and right outside the Northwest border of Pima County. Taken as a whole, SaddleBrooke is a community of around 10,000 residents and is larger than many towns in Arizona. Our unique location makes it important to also monitor events in the towns of Oro Valley, Marana and the city of Tucson. SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission has established relationships with Oro Valley and Marana and intend to continue reaching out as time allows in 2021.
Communication Plan
An important part of the Commission’s work is to assure a timely, accurate, two-way flow of information with all of our stakeholders. Toward this end, last year we adopted a Communication Plan, in which we identified methods to evaluate information, determine the timing and target audience and the most appropriate communication channels. Available communication channels include our Public Affairs site on the SaddleBrooke webpage, existing HOA internal communication systems (email blasts) and Saddlebrooke-focused external publications such as SaddleBag Notes and SaddleBrooke Progress. During the course of this year, we will utilize our Communications Plan revising when necessary to adapt to our current circumstances.
Additional Objective: Raising our Profile
We have come to realize that as a by-product of our activities, The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission has acted as an ambassador of sorts, raising our profile in the surrounding communities.
This year, as all of you sit on various committees, be mindful of this. Be prepared to give factual information about SaddleBrooke and let them know that you are proud of your community and all of its achievements and contributions.
2021 SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission Roster
Chairperson: Jo Ann Ellison
Duties: Coordination of the moving parts to make it a whole. Troubleshooting issues; scheduling. Responsible for overall direction of Commission.
Board Liaison: Jim Daily
Duties: Keep Commission abreast of important Board issues. Relay to HOA Board questions posed by the Commission and vice versa. Keep HOA Board advised of community issues identified by SPAC that may have a potential impact (positive or negative) on the SaddleBrooke Community
Communications: Jim Hagedon
Duties: Oversee communications between SPAC and the various third parties, including media releases. Monitor communications between the two SaddleBrooke HOAs. Identify best avenues and methods of communications.
Act as coordinator with Golder Ranch Fire district.
Secretary: David Bull
Record minutes of meetings of SPAC and forward minutes of SPAC for posting on website.
Members at Large
- Louise Clarkin
- Joan Elder
- Ann Adams
- Jim Galligan
- Esta Goldstein
- Rhoda Kaplan
- Francine Fitt
- Nancy Frauhiger